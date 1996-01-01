2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy rocket is spotted ascending vertically past the edge of a cliff with a vertical speed of 10.0 m/s. If the rocket was launched from the base of the cliff, which is 30.0 m below the cliff's edge, determine the time when it was launched.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.02 s
B
0.60 s
C
1.47 s
D
1.66 s