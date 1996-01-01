33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two flat mirrors (M 1 and M 2) are perpendicular to each other. A monochromatic, laser beam hits the surface of M 1, at an angle θ, 15.0 cm from the intersection of the two surfaces. After reflection from M 1, the beam of light hits the surface of M 2 25.0 cm away from the intersection. Determine the angle of incidence θ .
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
31.0°
B
39.0°
C
51.0°
D
59.0°