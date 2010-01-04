33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a light source emitting light at a frequency of 5.0 × 10 14 Hz with a power output of 90 kW in all directions. Determine the rate at which photons strike a photodetector positioned 20 km away from the light source. The photodetector has a height of 1.0 m and a diameter of 5.0 mm.
A
3.5 × 1022 photons/s
B
4.5 × 1018 photons/s
C
2.7 × 1011 photons/s
D
1.4 × 1012 photons/s