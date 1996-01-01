17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 300 g ball is thrown horizontally at a speed of 15 m/s and collides with a spring attached to a wall. The ball is in contact with the spring for 0.5 s before bouncing back. Find the spring constant.
A 300 g ball is thrown horizontally at a speed of 15 m/s and collides with a spring attached to a wall. The ball is in contact with the spring for 0.5 s before bouncing back. Find the spring constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.59 N/m
B
11.8 N/m
C
1.88 N/m
D
15.9 N/m