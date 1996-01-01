17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform rod of length a and mass mr is placed along the y-axis with its center at the origin. A tiny sphere of mass ms is placed at point (0, ys) with ys > a/2. Derive the expression of the potential energy between the rod and the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
U = - [G msmr/a] ln[(ys+a/2)/(ys-a/2)]
B
U = - [G msmr/a] ln[(ys-a/2)/(ys+a/2)]
C
U = - [G ms/a] ln[(ys)/(ys+a/2)]
D
U = - [G mr]/a ln[(ys+a/2)/(ys)]