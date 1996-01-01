36. Special Relativity
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function ψ(x) = Ae-βx2 describes a quantum particle. The constants A and β are real and positive. Explain the effect of decreasing β on i) uncertainty in the particle's position ii) uncertainty in the particle's momentum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) increase ii) decrease
B
i) increase ii) increase
C
i) decrease ii) decrease
D
i) decrease ii) increase