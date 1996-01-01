36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Iron has the greatest binding energy per nucleon at about 8.8 MeV. A neutron with this ground-state energy is to be confined in a region of space. Determine the width of the region. The radius of the iron nucleus is about 4 femtometer. How does the width of the box compare to the radius of the iron nucleus?
Iron has the greatest binding energy per nucleon at about 8.8 MeV. A neutron with this ground-state energy is to be confined in a region of space. Determine the width of the region. The radius of the iron nucleus is about 4 femtometer. How does the width of the box compare to the radius of the iron nucleus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.93 × 10-21 m
ii) The width of the box is not comparable to the radius of the iron nucleus.
ii) The width of the box is not comparable to the radius of the iron nucleus.
B
i) 1.93 × 10-24 m
ii) The width of the box is not comparable to the radius of the iron nucleus.
ii) The width of the box is not comparable to the radius of the iron nucleus.
C
i) 4.82 × 10-15 m
ii) The width of the box is in the same order as the radius of the iron nucleus.
ii) The width of the box is in the same order as the radius of the iron nucleus.
D
i) 4.82 × 10-12 m
ii) The width of the box is greater than the radius of the iron nucleus.
ii) The width of the box is greater than the radius of the iron nucleus.