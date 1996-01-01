4. 2D Kinematics
Velocity in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics Velocity in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small disk slides on a very smooth horizontal surface. The variations of the horizontal and vertical components of the disk's velocity are represented in the figure below. At time t = 0, the disk is at the origin. Calculate the disk's position after 2.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
r(2s) = 0 î + 3 ĵ (cm)
B
r(2s) = 1 î + 1 ĵ (cm)
C
r(2s) = 4 î + 5 ĵ (cm)
D
r(2s) = 12 î + 18 ĵ (cm)