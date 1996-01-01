4. 2D Kinematics
4. 2D Kinematics Velocity in 2D
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pilot of a trainer plane wants to travel due east. A wind that is classified as "storm" by the weather station blows toward the north at a speed of 100 km/hr (approximately 62.1 mi/h). The airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 300.0 km/h (about 186.4 mi/h). Calculate the speed of the trainer plane over the ground. Draw a vector diagram that will help you in solving the problem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
339.1 km/hr
B
265.3 km/hr
C
315.4 km/hr
D
282.8 km/hr