Consider a Ferris wheel rotating in the vertical plane, with the position of a cabin modeled as a point moving in a circular path. The position in the xy-plane is given by ﻿ r ⃗ = ( 15.0 m ) cos ⁡ [ ( 0.500 r a d / s ) t ] i ^ + ( 15.0 m ) sin ⁡ [ ( 0.5 00 r a d / s ) t ] j ^ \vec{r}=(15.0\mathrm{\ m})\cos [(0.500\ \mathrm{rad}/\mathrm{s})t]\hat{i}+(15.0\mathrm{\ m})\sin [(0.5\mathrm{00\ rad}/\mathrm{s})t]\hat{j} r =(15.0 m)cos[(0.500 rad/s)t]i^+(15.0 m)sin[(0.500 rad/s)t]j^​﻿ , where r is in meters, and t is in seconds. Calculate the velocity and acceleration of the cabin as functions of time.