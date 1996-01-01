Consider a Ferris wheel rotating in the vertical plane, with the position of a cabin modeled as a point moving in a circular path. The position in the xy-plane is given by r=(15.0 m)cos[(0.500 rad/s)t]i^+(15.0 m)sin[(0.500 rad/s)t]j^ , where r is in meters, and t is in seconds. Calculate the velocity and acceleration of the cabin as functions of time.
v=−7.50 m/ssin[(0.500rad/s)t]i^+7.50 m/scos[(0.500rad/s)t]j^a=−3.75 m/s2cos[(0.500rad/s)t]i^−3.75 m/s2sin[(0.500rad/s)t]j^
v=7.50 m/scos[(0.500rad/s)t]i^−7.50 m/ssin[(0.500rad/s)t]j^a=3.75 m/s2cos[(0.500rad/s)t]i^+3.75 m/s2sin[(0.500rad/s)t]j^
v=−7.50 m/scos[(0.500rad/s)t]i^−7.50 m/ssin[(0.500rad/s)t]j^a=−3.75 m/s2sin[(0.500rad/s)t]i^+3.75 m/s2cos[(0.500rad/s)t]j^
v=−7.50 m/ssin[(0.250rad/s)t]i^+7.50 m/scos[(0.250rad/s)t]j^a=−1.88 m/s2cos[(0.250rad/s)t]i^−1.88 m/s2sin[(0.250rad/s)t]j^