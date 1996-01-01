9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a certain theatre, a 250.0 kg piano is pushed 3.0 m on a rough horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the piano and the surface is 0.4. The magnitude of the force needed to move the piano at a constant speed is:
In a certain theatre, a 250.0 kg piano is pushed 3.0 m on a rough horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the piano and the surface is 0.4. The magnitude of the force needed to move the piano at a constant speed is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.9 N
B
100 N
C
980 N
D
2450 N