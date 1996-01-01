9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
Intro to Calculating Work
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student wishes to move a 15.0 kg wooden desk at a constant speed on a 10 m horizontal concrete surface by applying a force parallel to the surface. If the coefficient of kinetic friction between the wood and concrete is 0.3, the work done by friction on the desk will be:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = -1470 J
B
W = -441 J
C
W = 441 J
D
W = 1470 J