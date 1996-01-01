36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.25-g projectile is released from an air gun with a speed of 820 m/s. i) What is its de Broglie wavelength? ii) Does the projectile behave like a wave?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.94 × 10-31 m
ii) Yes
B
i) 3.59 × 10-34 m
ii) No
C
i) 3.59 × 10-37 m
ii) No
D
i) 8.09 × 10-37 m
ii) Yes
