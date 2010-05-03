1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
When n = 3 it corresponds to the second excited state of the Bohr hydrogen atom. If the electron is in the M shell what does this tell you about the smallest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any arbitrary direction?
When n = 3 it corresponds to the second excited state of the Bohr hydrogen atom. If the electron is in the M shell what does this tell you about the smallest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any arbitrary direction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sz = -1.05× 10-34Js
B
Sz = -5.3× 10-35Js
C
Sz = 5.3× 10-34Js
D
Sz = 1.05× 1035Js