1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The azimuthal quantum number describes the general shape of an electron orbital. If an electron's orbital angular momentum is exactly 3.63 × 10-34 kg•m2/s what should its angular momentum quantum number (ℓ) be where ℓ, is the quantum number associated with the angular momentum of an electron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ℓ = 3
B
ℓ = 8
C
ℓ = 5
D
ℓ = 7