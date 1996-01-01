22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
At an initial pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 200°C, 0.15 mol of N2 gas is present in a closed vessel. Following an adiabatic expansion process, the volume of the gas triples. Determine the final pressure of the nitrogen gas within the vessel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.25 × 103 Pa
B
3.41× 104 Pa
C
9.94 × 103 Pa
D
8.70 × 104 Pa