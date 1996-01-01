36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon (14C), an isotope of carbon, decays into Nitrogen ( 14N), a stable isotope of nitrogen, in the reaction below via beta decay.
14 C → 14 N + e⁻ + νe
Determine the total kinetic energy (ignoring antineutrino) in the appropriate unit (MeV, GeV, TeV) of the Nitrogen (14N) and the electron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.225 GeV
B
0.156 MeV
C
0.132 GeV
D
0.286 MeV