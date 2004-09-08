6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The tires of a pickup truck push against the road with a uniform force, accelerating the truck at 6.5 m/s2. Determine the new acceleration when the force between the road and tires is reduced to 3/4 of the original value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.88 m/s2
B
1.62 m/s2
C
11.4 m/s2
D
8.67 m/s2