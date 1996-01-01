18. Waves & Sound
Sound Waves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are adjusting the tension in a stretched copper wire so that the velocity ratio of longitudinal waves to transverse waves is equal to 5. The cross-sectional area of the copper wire is 1 mm2 and the Young modulus of copper is 1 × 1011 Pa. Find the tensile stress (σ) in the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
σ = 2000 N/m2
B
σ = 4000 N/m2
C
σ = 4 × 109 N/m2
D
σ = 2 × 1010 N/m2