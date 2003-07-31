5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An orange was thrown with an initial upward velocity component of 50 m/s. The initial horizontal velocity component is half of this value. Calculate the time of flight of the orange. Treat the fruit as a point object (its weight is negligible) and ignore air resistance.
An orange was thrown with an initial upward velocity component of 50 m/s. The initial horizontal velocity component is half of this value. Calculate the time of flight of the orange. Treat the fruit as a point object (its weight is negligible) and ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.65 s
B
8.73 s
C
5.10 s
D
10.20 s