36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
An argon-ion laser is used in a laboratory experiment to produce a pulse of light that lasts for 12 ns and has a power output of 80 MW. If the wavelength of the light emitted is 488 nm, how many argon ions undergo stimulated emission to produce this pulse?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 1016
B
2.4 × 1018
C
3.7 × 1017
D
5.2 × 1019