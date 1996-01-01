32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical wire of radius a, length b, and resistance R carries a current I. If the power per unit area carried by an electric and magnetic field at the surface of the wire is (I2R) / (2πab), what should be the flux of the Poynting vector over the surface of the wire?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- IR
B
I/R
C
IR2
D
-I2R