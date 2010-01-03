32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The intensity of light emitted by an incandescent light bulb is I B. The emitted light is directed toward a system consisting of four polarizers. The first polarizer's axis is vertical, whereas the second, third, and fourth polarizers' axes are 45°, 90°, and 135° counterclockwise from the vertical, respectively. Calculate the intensity of the light that emerges from the system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.0 × 10-1 IB
B
2.5 × 10-2 IB
C
1.3 × 10-2 IB
D
6.3 × 10-3 IB