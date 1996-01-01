32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a laboratory-based course, a system of two polarizing films is used to verify Malus' law. The two films have their polarization axes inclined at 40° to each other. A collimated beam of unpolarized light of intensity 5 mW/m2 is sent into the system. Calculate the transmitted intensity through the polarizing system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Itrans = 0 mW/m2
B
Itrans = 1.47 mW/m2
C
Itrans = 2.50 mW/m2
D
Itrans = 3.83 mW/m2