21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A balloon made of rubber and filled with air has a volume of 1 m3 under standard conditions of pressure and temperature. What is the volume of the balloon (VMars) if it is placed outside a Martian station where the pressure and temperature are 600 Pa and -60 °C, respectively? Assume that the balloon will not burst on Mars.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
VMars = 7.6 m3
B
VMars = 37.1 m3
C
VMars = 131.8 m3
D
VMars = 168.8 m3