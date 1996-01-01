21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laboratory technician entraps 2 ml of air at a pressure of 0.300 atm inside the barrel of a syringe with a tightly closed hub during an experiment. He increases the volume of the air to 6 ml by gradually moving the plunger back. The temperature of the air inside the barrel decreases from 25°C to 20°C. What is the pressure's final value (pf)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pf = 0.9960 × 104Pa
B
pf = 3.039 × 104Pa
C
pf = 6.180 × 104Pa
D
pf = 6.078 × 104Pa