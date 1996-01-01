27. Resistors & DC Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rod has a resistance R. A craftsman fabricates the rod to create a new rod that has 4 times the length of the original rod. Assuming the new rod has the same density and resistivity, and all material is conserved, determine the rod's resistance in terms of R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16R
B
4R
C
(1/4)R
D
R