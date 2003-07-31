Steven stays in an apartment located on the second floor of the building. One day while leaving for his office in a hurry he mistakenly takes a pouch containing the house keys along with his wallet. He comes to know about this when he reaches his car parked in front of the building gate. He immediately calls his son who is on the balcony and throws the key pouch with a speed of 25 m/s at an angle of 75°. His son catches it perfectly after 3.0 s. Calculate the impact speed of the pouch. Consider the balcony is located at the height of 'h'.