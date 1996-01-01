22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A neon sample undergoes adiabatic expansion from V0 to 2V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Will the mean free path increase/decrease, and by what factor? If not, give a reason.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreases by a factor of 2
B
Decreases by a factor of 1/2
C
Does not change because it is an adiabatic process
D
Increases by a factor of 2