1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
102PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a collider, a muon (-e) and its anti-particle(+e), initially at rest, collide head-on and turn into two photons. The muon has an electric charge +e, and a mass equals 207 times the mass of an electron. Determine the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon Also, find the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the photons lie.
In a collider, a muon (-e) and its anti-particle(+e), initially at rest, collide head-on and turn into two photons. The muon has an electric charge +e, and a mass equals 207 times the mass of an electron. Determine the energy, frequency, and wavelength of each photon Also, find the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the photons lie.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
215.8 MeV, 2.85 × 1019 Hz, 0.61 × 10-9 m, UV-ray
B
115.4 MeV, 3.13 × 1025 Hz, 0.32 × 10-10 m, IR-ray
C
105.8 MeV, 2.56 × 1022 Hz, 1.17 × 10-14 m, gamma-ray
D
95.4 MeV, 3.48 × 1018 Hz, 2.21 × 10-9 m, X-ray