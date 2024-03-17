11. Momentum & Impulse
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The impact resistance of new motorcycle helmets is tested by striking them against rigid barriers at a speed of 20 m/s. A prototype helmet, weighing 2 kg, comes to a complete stop in 0.2 seconds upon impact. Determine the average force exerted on the helmet by the barrier during the collision.
