22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics First Law of Thermodynamics
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Neon gas expands adiabatically from V0 to 3V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Find the factor by which Cv (molar specific heat at constant volume) is increased/decreased. If not changed, state why.
Neon gas expands adiabatically from V0 to 3V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Find the factor by which Cv (molar specific heat at constant volume) is increased/decreased. If not changed, state why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increases by a factor of 3
B
Decreases by a factor of 3
C
Increases by a factor of 1/3
D
Does not change since it is a constant