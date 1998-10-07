1. Intro to Physics Units
101PRACTICE PROBLEM
A neutron and alpha particles are emitted during a nuclear disintegration. They both have the same speed, 0.650c measured in a laboratory frame. Determine the kinetic energy of i) neutron ii) alpha particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.59 × 10-19 J
ii) 6.30 × 10 -19 J
B
i) 7.98 × 10-38 J
ii) 1.26 × 10 -36 J
C
i) 4.76 × 10-11 J
ii) 1.89 × 10 -10 J
D
i) 0.316 J
ii) 0.316 J
