A worker navigates a handcart across the warehouse floor. Initially, the cart smoothly glides over the polished surface as the worker applies a horizontal force of 40 N, moving it to a distance of 8.0 m. Subsequently, encountering a rough patch, one of the cart's wheels malfunctions, requiring the worker to exert a force of 60 N at a 25° angle from the horizontal for the next 5.0 m. Finally, returning to the smooth floor, the worker pushes the cart for the remaining 7.0 m with a horizontal force of 40 N. Calculate the total work done by the worker on the handcart throughout the journey.