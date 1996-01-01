33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an optical setup, two lenses with a separation of 8.00 cm are used. The first is a converging lens with a focal length of 15.0 cm placed to the left of a diverging lens with a focal length of -30.0 cm. i) Determine the effective focal length of the lens combination. ii) Determine the position of the principal plane measured with respect to the diverging lens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 21.4 cm
ii) 12.3 cm
B
i) 21.4 cm
ii) 16.0 cm
C
i) 30.0 cm
ii) 16.0 cm
D
i) 30.0 cm
ii) 12.3cm