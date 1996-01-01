33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy projector is placed on a nightstand and projects an image onto the ceiling of a room. The produced image is 6 times bigger than the original 4.0-cm-tall object. The object is 2.45 m from the ceiling. Determine the projector's focal length.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10 cm
B
15 cm
C
30 cm
D
45 cm