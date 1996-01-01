21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the density of the air (ρ) inside a truck tire filled with air where the pressure is 7.58 × 105 Pa and the temperature is 25 °C. Assume that the average molar mass of air is 28.97 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ρ = 0.11 kg/m3
B
ρ = 8.85 kg/m3
C
ρ = 9.67 kg/m3
D
ρ = 105.63 kg/m3