12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The position of a hole engraved on a rotating disk obeys the position equation θ = (8.0 rad/s4)t4. Determine the angular acceleration of the hole after 15 rotations of the disk.
A
329 rad/s2
B
178 rad/s2
C
59.2 rad/s2
D
110 rad/s2