13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider three masses of 150 g each are joined to each other with massless rods forming a circular ring as portrayed in the figure below. Determine the circular ring's kinetic energy if its rotation speed is 6.0 rev/s about the central axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
129 J
B
64.8 J
C
34.3 J
D
43.3 J