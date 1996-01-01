33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A point object is placed between two mirrors, as shown. Use (x,y) coordinates to report the image position for all images seen by an observer at point P.
ANSWERS
A
(-4 cm, 2 cm) and (4 cm, -2 cm)
B
(-2 cm, 4 cm) and (2 cm, -4 cm)
C
(-4 cm, 2 cm), (4 cm, -2 cm), and (-4 cm, -2 cm)
D
(-2 cm, 4 cm), (2 cm, -4 cm), and (-2 cm, -4 cm)