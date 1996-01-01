33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child holds a pen 4.0 cm in front of a concave shaving mirror that has a focal length of 6.0 cm. Use a suitable ray diagram to determine the position of the image. State whether the image is inverted or upright.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12 cm behind the concave mirror and inverted.
B
10 cm behind the concave mirror and upright.
C
12 cm behind the concave mirror and upright.
D
10 cm behind the concave mirror and inverted.