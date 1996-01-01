21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas turbine engine has a cylindrical-shaped combustion chamber with a radius of 0.25 meters and a length of 1.0 meters. While operating, the air inside the chamber is at a temperature of 1800 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 1.6 MPa. Calculate the volume of air, at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 101.3 kPa, required to fill the combustion chamber.
A gas turbine engine has a cylindrical-shaped combustion chamber with a radius of 0.25 meters and a length of 1.0 meters. While operating, the air inside the chamber is at a temperature of 1800 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 1.6 MPa. Calculate the volume of air, at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 101.3 kPa, required to fill the combustion chamber.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.45 m3
B
0.65 m3
C
0.91 m3
D
1.8 m3