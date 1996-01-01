30. Induction and Inductance
30. Induction and Inductance LRC Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An induction motor operates using 230 V/50Hz electricity. The motor takes in 12 A of electric current and expends electrical energy at a rate of 1000 W. If the power factor of the circuit is to be corrected to 1.0, what capacitor should be used?
A
0.46 mF
B
0.23 mF
C
89 µF
D
0.18 mF