30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A partially completed series LRC circuit has an inductor, L = 0.400 H, and a capacitor, C = 2.00 μF. Determine the angular frequency of the circuit before a resistor is added to the circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.25 × 106 rad/s
B
35.4 rad/s
C
1.12 × 103 rad/s
D
1.25 × 103 rad/s