6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A weightlifter is engaging in a workout routine, aiming to lift a 95-kg iron block with the aid of a rope, as depicted in the figure. Determine the necessary downward force, represented as F, that the weightlifter must exert to ensure the rope sags at its midpoint by 1.8 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5×103 N
B
1.2×103 N
C
7.6×102 N
D
5.9×102 N