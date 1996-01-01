15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35 kg dog begins to cautiously tread on a 6.2 meter long, 58 kg wooden plank that is supported by two support beams. With safety in mind, determine the nearest distance the dog can approach the right end of the wooden plank without causing it to topple over.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.52 m
B
3.22 m
C
2.83 m
D
6.14 m