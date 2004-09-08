6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A net force with only a y-component, Fy, is applied on a 1500g metal block moving parallel to the y-axis. You are provided with an acceleration-time graph of the block. Sketch a force-time graph for the block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(3 s, 0.00 N); (6 s, 0.75 N); (9 s, 1.50 N)
B
(2 s, 0.00 N); (4 s, 0.75 N); (6 s, 1.50 N)
C
(2 s, 0.00 N); (4 s, 0.50 N); (6 s, 1.00 N)
D
(3 s, 0.00 N); (6 s, 0.50 N); (9 s, 1.00 N)