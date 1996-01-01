17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an imaginary planet having the shape of a uniform spherical shell in our Milkway galaxy. The planet's mass is 3.0 × 1021 kg and the shell radius is 100 km. Determine the gravitational force exerted by the planet on a 200 kg point-like alien situated at i) 101 km, ii) 99 km. and iii) 200 m from its center.
Consider an imaginary planet having the shape of a uniform spherical shell in our Milkway galaxy. The planet's mass is 3.0 × 1021 kg and the shell radius is 100 km. Determine the gravitational force exerted by the planet on a 200 kg point-like alien situated at i) 101 km, ii) 99 km. and iii) 200 m from its center.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 0 N
iii) Fg = 0 N
ii) Fg = 0 N
iii) Fg = 0 N
B
i)Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 0 N
iii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 0 N
iii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
C
i) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
iii) Fg = 0 N
ii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
iii) Fg = 0 N
D
i) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
iii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
ii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N
iii) Fg = 3.923 × 103 N