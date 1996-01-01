33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A grasshopper of height 1.0 cm sits at 14.0 cm on the left side of a concave spherical mirror. The magnitude of the radius of curvature for the mirror is 20.0 cm. Find (i) the position and (ii) the size of the grasshopper image. iii) Specify the characteristics of the image.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 28.0 cm to the right of the mirror vertex
ii) 2.0 cm
iii) Virtual and upright image
B
i) 28.0 cm to the right of the mirror vertex
ii) 0.5 cm
iii) Virtual and inverted image
C
i) 35.0 cm to the left of the mirror vertex
ii) 2.5 cm
iii) real and inverted image
D
i) 35.0 cm to the left of the mirror vertex
ii) 0.4 cm
iii) real and upright image
