33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scale model car is placed 15.0 cm to the left of the center of a reflective sphere. The radius of the sphere is 8.0 cm. i) Determine where the car image is located. ii) Calculate the magnification factor, m.
A
i) The image is located 3.16 cm to the left of the center of the sphere
m = 0.21
B
i) The image is located 4.84 cm to the right of the center of the sphere
ii) m = 0.28
C
i) The image is located 5.45 cm to the left of the center of the sphere
ii) m = 0.36
D
i) The image is located 6.28 cm to the left of the center of the sphere
ii) m = 0.19
